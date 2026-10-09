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ISL 2026-27: When and Where to watch Indian Super League live in India, TV channels, live streaming, dates and all you need to know

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season kicks off on October 10, featuring 13 teams and 163 matches in a revamped home-and-away format running until May 2027. Fans can watch the matches live on Sony Sports Network, with online streaming available on SonyLIV and YouTube.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
ISL 2026-27: When and Where to watch Indian Super League live in India, TV channels, live streaming, dates and all you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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ISL 2026-27: When and Where to watch Indian Super League live in India, TV channels, live streaming, dates and all you need to know
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