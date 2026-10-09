/ISL 2026-27: When and Where to watch Indian Super League live in India, TV channels, live streaming, dates and all you need to know

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season is set to begin on October 10, with 13 teams competing in a revamped campaign that will run until May 2027. The new season will see the return of the traditional home-and-away format and playoffs, offering fans an extended league campaign under a new club-led model.
A total of 163 matches are scheduled to be played over eight months, with each team facing the other participating sides twice, once at home and once away. The team finishing at the top of the league standings will be crowned Shield Winners, while the top six teams will qualify for the playoffs to compete for the ISL Cup.
For fans looking to follow the competition, here are the details on when and where to watch ISL 2026-27 live in India.
The ISL 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 10, and is scheduled to continue until May 2027. The campaign will feature 13 clubs and 163 matches, with the home-and-away format returning for the new season.
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of ISL 2026-27 matches on the Sony Sports Network television channels.
Live streaming of ISL 2026-27 matches will be available on SonyLIV. Fans will also be able to watch the matches through free streaming on YouTube.
The upcoming season will be the first under the league's new club-led structure, which gives participating clubs a greater role in shaping the competition's direction and key decisions.
The return of the home-and-away format means every team will face its opponents twice during the league phase. The side finishing at the top of the standings will claim the Shield, while the six highest-ranked teams will advance to the playoffs to compete for the ISL Cup.
The 13 participating teams are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.
The competition will feature 13 teams instead of the anticipated 14 after Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion by winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, failed to meet the administrative fee requirement.
With the season running for eight months, clubs will aim for consistency across the league phase to secure a place in the top six and remain in contention for the ISL Cup.
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