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ISL appoints Karan Yadav as new CEO; league enters new club-led era

Karan Yadav has been appointed as the new ISL CEO as the league enters a club-led era in Indian football. Yadav will oversee the League Office and focus on its commercial growth, broadcast strategy and fan engagement.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
ISL appoints Karan Yadav as new CEO; league enters new club-led era
Image Credit: X/ IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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