/ISSF World Cup 2026: Sonam Uttam Maskar, Himanshu Dhillon win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event

India's shooting contingent added another medal to its campaign at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Hangzhou, China, as Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon clinched the bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event on Tuesday.
The Indian duo delivered a composed performance in the final, combining for 441.2 points to secure a place on the podium behind China's two teams. The medal also took India's overall tally at the ISSF World Cup Hangzhou to four medals- one gold, one silver and two bronze.
India enjoyed an impressive outing in the qualification round, with both its teams progressing to the medal round. Sonam Uttam Maskar (317.2) and Himanshu Dhillon (317.4) registered a combined qualification score of 634.6, while the pair of Elavenil Valarivan (316.8) and Parth Rakesh Mane (317.4) followed closely with 634.2 to book their place in the final.
In the final, Sonam and Himanshu maintained their consistency to finish with 441.2 points, with both shooters contributing 220.6 points each. Their effort earned India the bronze medal, while China 1 and China 2 claimed the top two positions.
India's second team, comprising Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane, narrowly missed out on a podium finish after ending fourth with 378.8 points. Elavenil scored 190.5, while Parth managed 188.3.
Speaking after the event, Sonam said the medal would serve as a confidence booster ahead of the major tournaments later this year. "It was a tough competition, and the overall experience was very good. Winning a medal is always important because it gives us confidence for the assignments ahead. Experience matters more than anything, and this performance will motivate us as we prepare for the Asian Games and the World Championships later this season."
The bronze medal marked a special milestone for Himanshu Dhillon, who was competing in his first-ever senior ISSF World Cup final. "It was a great experience competing in my first senior World Cup final. I believed in myself, trusted my coach's guidance and relied on my strengths. I've competed in many junior finals, but winning my first senior World Cup medal makes this achievement very special," Himanshu said.
The bronze medal further strengthened India's campaign in Hangzhou, taking the country's overall tally to four medals (1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze) as the shooters continued their impressive run at the ISSF World Cup 2026.
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