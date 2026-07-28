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ISSF World Cup 2026: Sonam Uttam Maskar, Himanshu Dhillon win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event

Sonam Uttam Maskar and Himanshu Dhillon won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Hangzhou, taking India's medal tally to four. The duo combined for 441.2 points in the final, while Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane finished fourth.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
ISSF World Cup 2026: Sonam Uttam Maskar, Himanshu Dhillon win bronze in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event
Image Credit: National Rifle Association of India

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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