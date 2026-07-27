/ISSF World Cup Hangzhou: Esha Singh wins Gold, Manu Bhaker secures bronze in India’s double podium

India enjoyed a memorable day at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou as Esha Singh clinched gold in the women’s 25m pistol event, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker secured bronze to complete a double podium finish for the country.
Esha produced a commanding performance in the final, registering 40 hits out of 50 to win the gold medal. China’s Yueyue Zhang finished second with 37 hits, while Manu Bhaker prevailed in a tense bronze-medal contest.
The 21-year-old Hyderabad shooter continued her impressive run in the event after setting both senior and junior world records earlier this season at the ISSF World Cup in Munich.
India celebrates a spectacular double podium finish in the 25m Pistol event, with Esha Singh winning gold and Manu Bhaker clinching bronze.— Local Samosa (@LocalSamosa) July 27, 2026
WELL DONE GIRLS!!!! pic.twitter.com/ztGWeSLxX1
Esha had already established herself as one of the leading contenders in Hangzhou after finishing second in qualification with a score of 585-18x. Manu topped the qualification standings with 586-20x. Esha then maintained her composure in the final to finish three points ahead of Zhang and claim the gold medal.
Manu Bhaker added another international medal to her impressive collection after overcoming North Korea’s Hyon Gyong Pak in a closely fought bronze-medal contest.
The contest required a double shoot-off before Manu eventually secured third place with 28 hits. The Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist had topped the qualification round and entered the final as one of the leading contenders.
The double podium finish helped India strengthen its position in the ISSF World Cup medal standings. India’s medal tally in Hangzhou now stands at three. Sainyam had earlier won silver in the women’s 10m air pistol event.
India are currently second in the medal table behind hosts China, who have won 14 medals, including six golds.
India’s rifle shooters, however, could not add to the country’s medal tally in the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar both reached the eight-man final but failed to finish on the podium. Aishwary finished sixth with 314.3 points, while Niraj ended the competition in seventh place with 303.4 points.
China’s Olympic champion Zhang Changhong won the gold medal with a world-record score of 363. Hungary’s Istvan Peni claimed silver, while Individual Neutral Athlete Matvei Potapov won bronze.
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