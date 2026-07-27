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ISSF World Cup Hangzhou: Esha Singh wins Gold, Manu Bhaker secures bronze in India’s double podium

Esha Singh clinched gold in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou, while Manu Bhaker won bronze after a tense double shoot-off. The double podium helped India move to second place in the medal standings behind hosts China.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
ISSF World Cup Hangzhou: Esha Singh wins Gold, Manu Bhaker secures bronze in India’s double podium
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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