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ISSF World Cup: Sainyam wins Silver in women’s 10m air pistol, opens India’s medal account

Sainyam won the silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup, scoring 243.4 in the final. The result marked her second ISSF World Cup silver and opened India’s medal account at the competition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
ISSF World Cup: Sainyam wins Silver in women’s 10m air pistol, opens India’s medal account
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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