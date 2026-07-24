/ISSF World Cup: Sainyam wins Silver in women’s 10m air pistol, opens India’s medal account

In the rifle events, Parth Rakesh Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Shahu Tushar Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will represent India in the men's 10m Air Rifle, while Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Sakshi Sunil Padekar have been selected for the women's competition. The men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions squad comprises Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, while Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod and Sift Kaur Samra will compete in the women's event.