Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /ISSF World Cup: Udhayveer Sidhu wins gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol, beats Olympic Medallist

ISSF World Cup: Udhayveer Sidhu wins gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol, beats Olympic Medallist

India’s Udhayveer Sidhu won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup with a score of 240.6, edging Germany’s Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points. Italy’s Paolo Monna claimed bronze with 219.8, while Sidhu secured victory with a strong finish in the final two shots.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
ISSF World Cup: Udhayveer Sidhu wins gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol, beats Olympic Medallist
Image Credit: NRAI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ramayana movie new release date out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer set to hit theaters on THIS date - details
2
3
4
5