In a heartbreaking turn of events, Neymar Jr. officially announced his retirement from international football Brazil were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norway in the Round of 16.
After the final whistle, the 34-year-old forward broke down in tears and announced that he has played his final match for the Selecao in an interview with Globo Esporte TV.
"I tried. I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over," Neymar said after the game.
The loss ends Brazil's tournament run after topping Group C and a dramatic last-32 win over Japan.
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Brazil entered the knockout stage under head coach Carlo Ancelotti hoping to fulfill their quest for a sixth star. However, a disciplined and ruthless Norwegian side led by Erling Haaland broke Brazilian hearts.
After a tense, scoreless first half that saw Brazil miss an early penalty, the match exploded in the final quarter-hour. Haaland opened the scoring in the 79th minute with a thunderous downward header, before doubling Norway's lead in the 90th minute by routing a low finish through the legs of Danilo.
Neymar, who came on as a substitute during the tournament due to ongoing fitness concerns, gave Brazil a sliver of hope by converting a penalty deep into stoppage time (90+10'). However, the strike was too little, too late, marking Brazil's earliest World Cup departure since 1990.
While his final World Cup campaign ended in despair, Neymar leaves an indelible mark on the history of Brazilian football, departing as the greatest men's goal scorer the country has ever produced.
Statistic Record
Appearances 130
Goals 80
Assists 59
Major Honors FIFA Confederations Cup (2013), Olympic Gold Medal (2016)
Neyamr made his senior international debut in 2010 and appeared in four World Cup tournaments.
Fans, teammates, and legends have flooded social media with tributes, celebrating a player who defined a generation of modern football.
Neymar is currently playing club football for Santos, where his professional career began, after stints at Barcelona, PSG, and Al Hilal.
His retirement marks the end of an era for Brazilian football. While the Selecao searches for its next generation of stars, Neymar leaves behind a legacy of magic, resilience, and goals that captivated millions.
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