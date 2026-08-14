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'It’s better to stay home': Neymar slams Santos fans after being booed during Copa Sudamericana win

Neymar hit back at Santos supporters after being booed during their 2-1 Copa Sudamericana comeback win over Macara. The Brazilian star provided two assists and urged fans to support the team during difficult moments instead of criticising.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
'It’s better to stay home': Neymar slams Santos fans after being booed during Copa Sudamericana win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'It’s better to stay home': Neymar slams Santos fans after being booed during Copa Sudamericana win
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