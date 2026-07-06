The Manchester City striker remained characteristically unfazed about hismilestones ans credited his focus for his lethal finihsing. “That’s just how it usually goes,” Haaland said in his post-match interview. “If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it. It’s all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come. I’m starting to realise now that it’s a gift from God that it goes in perfectly. It’s crazy," he said.