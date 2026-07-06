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'It's a gift from God': Erling Haaland opens on his goal-scoring spree at FIFA World Cup 2026

Erling Haaland's clinical double not only sent the five-time world champions Brazil packing but also took him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot heats up. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
'It's a gift from God': Erling Haaland opens on his goal-scoring spree at FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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