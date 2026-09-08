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'It's a good year for that': Kylian Mbappe makes strong Ballon d’Or claim after historic World Cup, eyes Real Madrid glory

Kylian Mbappe has made a strong case for the Ballon d’Or after a historic World Cup campaign. The Real Madrid star believes "it’s a good year for that" while targeting more glory with the club.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 09:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
'It's a good year for that': Kylian Mbappe makes strong Ballon d’Or claim after historic World Cup, eyes Real Madrid glory
Image Credit: IANS

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'It's a good year for that': Kylian Mbappe makes strong Ballon d’Or claim after historic World Cup, eyes Real Madrid glory
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