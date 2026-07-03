As the buzz around 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reaches a fever pitch amid the ongoing T20I series against England, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has broken his silence on why the management is delaying the teenage sensation's highly anticipated international debut.
Speaking on the eve of India’s second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Morkel delivered a clear message: while the coaching staff is incredibly excited about Sooryavanshi's immense potential, they will prioritize structural consistency and loyalty to the established openers who have already won T20 World Cup for the country.
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Sooryavanshi became the talk of the cricketing world after an explosive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with the Rajasthan Royals and a spectacular run in age-group cricket. His subsequent inclusion in India's T20I squads for the tours of Ireland and England had fans expecting an immediate debut.
However, with India currently fielding the explosive opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, Morkel explained that handing out a debut isn't as simple as just reacting to public excitement.
"I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel said in the press conference on the eve of the second T20I against England.
"He (Samson) had a great IPL. So, I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door and it's exciting. But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys," he added.
A key reason for keeping the Bihar-born prodigy on the bench for now is the management's refusal to compromise the batting order. Morkel stressed that the team strongly believes in keeping players in their preferred, natural positions rather than shuffling the entire line-up just to force a new face into the playing XI.
"In a day, it's about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions. So, I reckon it's not straightforward, Ok, let's play (Sooryavanshi)," Morkel explained
It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations, and then also from there, build and see how we can structure and make our top order as good as possible in these conditions," he added.
While his international cap will have to wait, India bowling coach Morne Morkel was quick to clarify that Sooryavanshi has acclimated beautifully to the senior dressing room. Facing elite international bowlers at just 15 years old can be daunting, but the youngster has allegedly left a massive impression during training sessions.
"I think he's filled in very, very well. You know, I think if you follow the boys on Instagram, there's already a lot of photos being posted, with him especially. At the nets as a 15-year-old at the international stage, it can be intimidating," said Morkel.
But, I think just the couple of nets we've had, it's been very impressive. And, you know, we're all excited to see how he goes. When he gets an opportunity, I'm pretty sure he'll be ready. But in terms of coming into the squad and fitting in, it's been very smooth," he added.
As the series progresses, all eyes will be on whether the "Boss Baby" - as Sooryavanshi is affectionately known - gets his much-awaited debut cap. For now, Morkel’s message is one of patience: the future is bright, but the present belongs to those who have already delivered.
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