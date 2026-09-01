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  • /'It's really tough... you have to earn the win': Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Novak Djokovic's shock first-round exit from US Open 2026

'It's really tough... you have to earn the win': Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Novak Djokovic's shock first-round exit from US Open 2026

Novak Djokovic's five-set defeat to Mariano Navone on Sunday brought an unexpected early end to the Serbian's campaign and removed the prospect of a potential semi-final meeting with Carlos Alcaraz. The result marked Djokovic's first opening-round loss at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Australian Open.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
'It's really tough... you have to earn the win': Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Novak Djokovic's shock first-round exit from US Open 2026
Image Credit: ATP Tour

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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