Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's role in Portugal's national team despite their dramatic victory over Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ibrahimovic argued that Portugal cannot realistically expect to win the tournament while continuing to rely on the 41 year old Ronaldo as their first choice striker.
The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward believes Ronaldo is no longer the player he once was, insisting that his physical decline has reduced his mobility and finishing ability. According to Ibrahimovic, the Portuguese captain is retaining his place in the starting lineup largely because of his stature and reputation rather than his current performances.
"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening. You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored," Ibrahimovic said, as quoted by Goal.com.
'Ego Holding the Team Hostage': Ibrahimovic's Harsh Verdict
Ibrahimovic went even further in his assessment, claiming Ronaldo's continued presence in the starting XI is preventing Portugal from reaching their full potential.
"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage. Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness," he added.
Portugal Stage Dramatic Comeback Against Croatia
Despite the criticism, Portugal secured their place in the Round of 16 after producing a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia. The result extended Portugal's unbeaten record against Croatia in competitive fixtures and set up a blockbuster Round of 16 encounter against Spain. Portugal completed the comeback in dramatic fashion during the 94th minute when Rafael Leão delivered a cross that Gonçalo Ramos met with a powerful header to seal the winner.
Croatia believed they had found a late equaliser deep into stoppage time when Joško Gvardiol bundled the ball into the net following a goalmouth scramble. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out because Igor Matanović was adjudged to be offside in the build up.
Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Historic First World Cup Knockout Goal
Portugal's first goal came from the penalty spot, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting calmly to register his first ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup. The strike also came during his record extending sixth appearance at the tournament.
Portugal Set Up Blockbuster Round of 16 Clash With Spain
Portugal will now face Spain in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on July 7, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.
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