Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Monday that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last of his career but insisted that he is not retiring from international football.



"This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game," Ronaldo told reporters ahead of the round of 16 match against Spain, reports Xinhua. "I don't think I have had a bad World Cup. I have already scored three goals. Let's see if I can score another tomorrow."