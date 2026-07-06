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'I've given everything in football': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 232 appearances for Portugal and scored a record 146 international goals. He captained his country to its first major title at Euro 2016 and later lifted the UEFA Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:56 AM IST
'I've given everything in football': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his last
Image Credit: IANS

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