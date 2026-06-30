The Ivorians are monitoring Wilfried Singo's recovery from a hamstring injury, while Ousmane Diomande and Odilon Kossounou are expected to anchor the defence if he misses out. Franck Kessie will once again be key in midfield, with Pepe leading the attack. Norway also have a fitness concern over Julian Ryerson. If the defender is unavailable, Fredrik Aursnes could move into the backline, allowing Patrick Berg to join Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge in midfield.