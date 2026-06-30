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Ivory Coast vs Norway live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Erling Haaland's match in India

Ivory Coast Vs Norway live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's how to watch tonight's Round of 32 clash featuring stars like Erling Haaland, Pepe and others at Dallas Stadium.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Ivory Coast vs Norway live streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Erling Haaland's match in India
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

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