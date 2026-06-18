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Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi denied entry to Canada before Key Germany clash at FIFA World Cup 2026

The development comes amid reports in France linking Elye Wahi to an investigation into alleged spot-fixing in Ligue 1. The allegations relate to Nice's league match against Metz in May, where Wahi is accused of deliberately receiving a yellow card.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi denied entry to Canada before Key Germany clash at FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: e.wahi7/instagram

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