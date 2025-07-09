Jacob Wilson Injury Scare: A’s All-Star Exits After HBP On Left Wrist Ahead Of MLB All-Star Game 2025

The Oakland Athletics’ emphatic 10-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night was overshadowed by a heart-stopping moment in the bottom of the first inning when star shortstop Jacob Wilson exited after taking a 97.3 mph fastball off his left wrist. The injury has left both fans and the A’s front office holding their breath, with the All-Star Game just around the corner.

Coming off a red-hot rookie campaign, Jacob Wilson, 23, was set to be the American League’s starting shortstop at next week’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. But just as the A’s began their offensive onslaught—kickstarted by Lawrence Butler’s inside-the-park home run—Wilson saw only one pitch before disaster struck. The Braves’ rookie right-hander Didier Fuentes unleashed a blazing heater that ran inside and drilled Wilson square on the base of his left hand, near the wrist.

Wilson immediately crouched in visible pain and was examined by trainers before walking off the field and heading straight to the clubhouse. The initial diagnosis: a left hand contusion. While not immediately ruled out long-term, the A’s are awaiting further imaging to determine the severity.

Wilson’s Injury History Raises Alarm

This isn’t the first setback in an otherwise electric debut season for Wilson. He’s already battled right hamstring soreness, missing time both in June and again just last week. In 2024, Wilson’s much-anticipated MLB debut was delayed by over a month due to a left hamstring strain. Tuesday’s HBP adds to the growing list of injury concerns threatening to derail what has been a breakout campaign.

Despite the setbacks, Wilson’s numbers are eye-popping: a .335 batting average, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and an .847 OPS through 85 games. Only Aaron Judge (.360) boasts a better batting average among AL qualifiers, placing Wilson firmly in the AL Rookie of the Year conversation and among the league’s top offensive performers.

Wilson’s absence forced Max Schuemann into action at shortstop, a role he’s become familiar with. Schuemann has started seven of the eight games Wilson has missed this season and appears poised to step in again if the rookie is sidelined. But the depth chart is thinning fast.

The A’s are already operating without Miguel Andujar (right oblique strain) and Luis Urías (right hamstring strain), both on the 10-day IL. Wilson’s potential absence could prove costly as Oakland tries to build on its recent momentum and climb the AL standings.

All-Star Implications Loom Large

Tuesday’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Wilson—or for the American League All-Star roster. Slated to start at shortstop in next Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Wilson’s availability is now in serious doubt. His stellar rookie season had not only won over fans but earned him national recognition as one of the league’s brightest young talents.

As for the Braves, they too were without a key star. Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched shortly before the game due to lower back tightness, leaving Atlanta down a former MVP and an All-Star starter of their own. Acuña is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of his scheduled appearance in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

While the A’s offense fired on all cylinders Tuesday night, racking up 10 runs in a dominant display, the clubhouse mood was far more subdued postgame. Manager and medical staff updates on Wilson’s condition are expected within the next 24 hours, but fans and teammates alike are bracing for potentially tough news.

For now, all eyes are on Jacob Wilson’s MRI results. Oakland’s All-Star shortstop has not only been a spark plug on the field but a symbol of hope for a rebuilding franchise. Whether he returns in time for the Midsummer Classic or faces another stint on the IL, Wilson’s health could shape the A’s second-half narrative—and perhaps the AL Rookie of the Year race.