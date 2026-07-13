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Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles

This victory over Alexander Zverev marked Jannik Sinner's second consecutive title at the All England Club and the fifth Grand Slam trophy of his career.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:19 AM IST
Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles
Image Credit: @atptour/X

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