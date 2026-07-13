/Jannik Sinner defeats Alexander Zverev to win back-to-back Wimbledon titles

Zverev, 29, was hoping to claim a second straight major title but was once again stopped by the world's top-ranked player. He now has an 0-7 record against No. 1-ranked players at Grand Slams. Sinner clinched the victory in style, hitting a stunning crosscourt backhand winner off a Zverev drop shot to earn championship point. He then finished the match with a powerful forehand winner up the line. After winning, the Italian collapsed onto the grass in celebration and embraced Zverev at the net.