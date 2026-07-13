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Jannik Sinner opens up on emotional Wimbledon 2026 triumph, says title 'means a lot' after French Open heartbreak

Jannik Sinner lifted his second Wimbledon title after defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets, claiming his fifth Grand Slam crown overall. The World No. 1 called the triumph "special", saying, "This one means a lot" as he bounced back from the heartbreak of his Roland Garros final defeat.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:06 AM IST
Jannik Sinner opens up on emotional Wimbledon 2026 triumph, says title 'means a lot' after French Open heartbreak
Image Credit: IANS

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