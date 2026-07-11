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  • /Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic, storms into second successive Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic, storms into second successive Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner controlled the contest from the outset with a powerful and precise serving performance. The Italian fired 16 aces, committed no double faults, and won an impressive 88 per cent of points on his first serve, leaving Novak Djokovic with little opportunity to mount a comeback.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:18 AM IST
Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic, storms into second successive Wimbledon final
Image Credit: @Wimbledon/X

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