Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with Knee Injury ahead of US Open

Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with Knee Injury ahead of US Open

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury, raising concerns ahead of the US Open. The Italian, who also missed the Canadian Open, will now focus on recovering before his title defence begins later this month.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with Knee Injury ahead of US Open
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jannik Sinner withdraws from Cincinnati Open with Knee Injury ahead of US Open
2
3
4
5