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Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu advances, Satwik-Chirag retire hurt in opening round

PV Sindhu cruised into the second round of the Japan Open 2026 with a straight-games victory over Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching. However, India's men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retired hurt in their opening-round match after Satwik's recurring shoulder injury flared up again.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu advances, Satwik-Chirag retire hurt in opening round
Image Credit: IANS

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Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu advances, Satwik-Chirag retire hurt in opening round
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