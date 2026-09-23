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Jay Meena creates history, wins India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at Asian Games

Jay Meena, who established himself among India’s leading soft tennis players with a gold medal in men's singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat in 2022, won the country's first-ever medal in the sport at the Asian Games in Japan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
Jay Meena creates history, wins India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at Asian Games
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Jay Meena creates history, wins India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at Asian Games
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