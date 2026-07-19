/Joe Root scripts world record, becomes first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus ODI scores

England batting mainstay Joe Root continued his remarkable run in ODI cricket by rewriting the record books during the third and final ODI against India at Lord's on Sunday.
The veteran produced another unbeaten half-century, extending his incredible streak of consistency and becoming the first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus scores in men's ODIs. His latest knock also helped him create a unique world record for the most runs scored by a batter without being dismissed in a bilateral ODI series.
Root remained unbeaten on 74 off 48 balls at Lord's after earlier scores of 76* and 99* in the first two matches against India. His tally of 249 runs in the three-match series came without losing his wicket even once, surpassing the previous world record of 248 runs set by England teammate Jos Buttler against the Netherlands in 2022. Australia great Ricky Ponting is next on the list with 241 unbeaten runs in a bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in 2007.
Joe Root becomes England's first batter with six consecutive 50-plus ODI scores
Root's latest fifty also extended a streak that began earlier this year. His last six ODI innings now read:
61 (90)
75 (90)
111* (108)
76* (76)
99* (133)
74* (48)
With those performances, Root became the first England batter to register six successive scores of fifty or more in ODI cricket. Overall, he is only the 13th batter in men's ODI history to achieve the feat.
Pakistan great Javed Miandad still holds the world record with nine consecutive 50-plus scores, while Imam-ul-Haq occupies second place with seven. Several other batters, including Gordon Greenidge, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Chris Gayle, have also managed six-match streaks.
Root also crossed another landmark during his innings at Lord's by completing 4,000 ODI runs in England. Playing his 99th ODI at home, he reached the milestone during his knock and became only the second England batter after former captain Eoin Morgan (4,067) to score 4,000 ODI runs in the country.
He has now amassed more than 4,000 runs in home ODIs from 93 innings at an average of over 51. Root also holds the record for the most ODI centuries in England with 10, along with 23 half-centuries.
England's leading run-scorer in ODI cricket, Root has accumulated nearly 7,800 runs in the format at an average of over 50. His record includes 20 centuries and 47 fifties, underlining his status as one of the finest ODI batters of his generation.
At Lord's alone, Root has scored more than 500 ODI runs at an average of over 46, with four fifty-plus scores at the iconic venue.
His latest unbeaten knock also helped England finish strongly after Ben Duckett's century, with Root and Jos Buttler adding an unbroken 63-run partnership to propel the hosts to 387/3 in the series decider.
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