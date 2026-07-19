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Joe Root scripts world record, becomes first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus ODI scores

Joe Root continued his dream run against India, smashing another unbeaten fifty to script multiple records at Lord's. The England star became the first batter from his country to register six consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI cricket while also setting a new world record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:17 PM IST
Joe Root scripts world record, becomes first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus ODI scores
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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