/Joe Root scripts world record, becomes first England batter to register six consecutive 50-plus ODI scores

Root remained unbeaten on 74 off 48 balls at Lord's after earlier scores of 76* and 99* in the first two matches against India. His tally of 249 runs in the three-match series came without losing his wicket even once, surpassing the previous world record of 248 runs set by England teammate Jos Buttler against the Netherlands in 2022. Australia great Ricky Ponting is next on the list with 241 unbeaten runs in a bilateral ODI series against New Zealand in 2007.