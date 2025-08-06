John Cena Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Shocking SummerSlam Return Amid Legal Controversy

WWE legend John Cena has finally spoken out following Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam. In what was one of the most talked-about moments of the night, Lesnar stormed into the ring and delivered a devastating F-5 to Cena after his match with Cody Rhodes. Addressing the incident, Cena clarified that the decision was completely out of his hands.

"I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years: They deal ’em, I play ’em," Cena said in an interview with Adam Glyn. The veteran superstar, currently on his farewell run, stressed that WWE’s leadership makes the calls and he simply goes along with their plans.

Swansong Tour Nears End

With only around a dozen shows left before his in-ring retirement in December, Cena acknowledged that SummerSlam marked a turning point. "I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows we’re closing our book," he remarked. Despite stepping away soon, Cena confirmed WWE will continue to build its storylines and drama without him: "They’ve got to continue their programming... they deal ‘em, I play ‘em."

Cena's Heel Run Ends, Emotional Return to Fan Favorite

Just days before the match, Cena stunned fans by cutting a heartfelt promo on SmackDown, effectively ending his five-month heel run. The speech marked a return to his beloved face persona, drawing thunderous cheers from fans during his brutal Street Fight against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes eventually defeated Cena to reclaim the WWE Championship, a title he had previously lost to Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Lesnar Attacks, Sets Up Final Showdown?

As Cena stood in the ring, soaking in the ovation from the crowd, Brock Lesnar made a thunderous comeback. It was Lesnar’s first appearance since SummerSlam 2023. His sudden assault on Cena has sparked speculation about one final legendary clash between the two titans of WWE.

Legal Shadow Looms Over Lesnar

However, Lesnar’s return hasn’t come without controversy. The former UFC and WWE champion has been repeatedly named in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against WWE and former chairman Vince McMahon. The January 2024 lawsuit contains serious allegations of misconduct, raising ethical concerns about Lesnar’s involvement with the company.

With Cena on the verge of retirement and Lesnar back in action, fans are eagerly waiting to see if WWE is building toward a dramatic final chapter between the two. Whether it’s one last grudge match or a symbolic passing of the torch, SummerSlam may have been the start of a powerful conclusion to their historic rivalry.