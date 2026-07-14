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John Terry compares Jude Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 heroics

Jude Bellingham has drawn comparisons with French great Zinedine Zidane from England legend John Terry after his match-winning performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Terry also backed England to overcome defending champions Argentina, saying it feels like "England's time" to lift the World Cup.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
John Terry compares Jude Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 heroics
Image Credit: IANS

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