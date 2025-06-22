Jon Jones Retirement Drama: UFC Legend Playing Status In Doubt As Dana White Says He Is Retired At 37 While He Said 'Will Fight Again'

Jon Jones, considered one of the most legendary players in mixed martial arts (MMA) has retired at the age of 37. His retirement before the anticipated title fight against Tom Aspinall shocked his fans and experts of the game across the globe. Notably, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has now been elevated as New UFC Title holder. The news of elevation and retirement was confirmed by UFC president and CEO Dana White on Saturday.



"Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC," White said during a press conference in Azerbaijan.

Legacy

MMA star Jon Jones, who will turn 38 on July 19, boasts an impressive professional record of 28 wins and 1 loss, with 11 victories coming by TKO. His career highlights include capturing UFC titles in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. A highly anticipated unification bout was expected between Jones and Tom Aspinall, 32, who earned the UFC's interim heavyweight championship in November 2023 due to Jones's injury. Following the recent announcement regarding Jones's status, Aspinall took to social media, writing: "For you fans. It's time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion."



Jones's last appearance in the octagon was on November 16, 2024, where he secured a third-round TKO win over Stipe Miocic. This victory extended his winning streak to six consecutive bouts, a run that began after a no-contest against Daniel Cormier on July 29, 2017.

Jones On Retirement

Interestingly, UFC President Dana White's recent declaration contradicted statements Jones himself made just a day prior. On Thursday, during an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast, Jones commented, as reported by various media outlets: "I don't want to say that I'm retired because fighting's in my blood. Right now, I could really care less about fighting. I've been doing it my whole life at a very high level and when the itch comes back -- and if it comes back -- then I'll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities." He further speculated, "I think I will fight again. Where the future of combat sports is going, it's going to be amazing when I pop back up."



Jones's career, while marked by incredible achievements, has also seen its share of controversies outside the octagon. He made history by becoming the youngest UFC title holder at age 23 after defeating Mauricio Rua for the 205-pound championship. With a formidable 16-0 record in UFC title contests, Jones has faced legal challenges and a year-long suspension in 2016 due to a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, a result he continues to dispute.