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Jose Mourinho backs Vinicius Jr amid four-match ban, says Real Madrid star deserves respect

Jose Mourinho has defended Vinicius Jr amid the Real Madrid forward’s four-match La Liga suspension, praising his loyalty to the club and resilience. Vinicius has also criticised the timing of the ban’s announcement and claimed players were not properly informed about the disciplinary rule.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Jose Mourinho backs Vinicius Jr amid four-match ban, says Real Madrid star deserves respect
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Jose Mourinho backs Vinicius Jr amid four-match ban, says Real Madrid star deserves respect
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