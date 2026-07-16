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Jude Bellingham breaks silence after England's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit

Jude Bellingham admitted he was "gutted" after England's 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, saying he had hoped to help end the nation's long wait for a second world title. The midfielder apologised to England fans following the late collapse in Atlanta, adding that his "head is a bit fuzzy with disappointment" after another painful World Cup exit.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Jude Bellingham breaks silence after England's heartbreaking FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final exit
Image Credit: IANS

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