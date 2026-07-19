/Jude Bellingham creates history, becomes first England player to achieve remarkable FIFA World Cup feat

Jude Bellingham etched his name into England's football history on Saturday (July 18) by becoming the first player from the country to score seven goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old reached the landmark during England's 6-4 win over France in the third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, capping off a sensational tournament with another goal. He also became the first midfielder to score seven goals in a single FIFA World Cup edition.