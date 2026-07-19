/Jude Bellingham creates history, becomes first England player to achieve remarkable FIFA World Cup feat

Jude Bellingham etched his name into England's football history on Saturday (July 18) by becoming the first player from the country to score seven goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup. The 23-year-old reached the landmark during England's 6-4 win over France in the third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, capping off a sensational tournament with another goal. He also became the first midfielder to score seven goals in a single FIFA World Cup edition.
Coming off the bench, Bellingham scored England's sixth goal against France to take his tally to seven for the tournament. The strike saw him become the first England player to score seven goals in a single FIFA World Cup, surpassing the previous record of six.
The previous record for most goals by an England player in a single FIFA World Cup campaign was six, jointly held by Gary Lineker, who achieved the feat in Mexico 1986, and Harry Kane, who scored six goals in both the 2018 and 2026 editions. Bellingham's seventh strike now places him alone at the top of that illustrious list.
Rank Player Edition Goals
1 Jude Bellingham 2026 7
T2 Gary Lineker 1986 6
T2 Harry Kane 2018 6
T2 Harry Kane 2026 6
5 Geoff Hurst 1966 4
Bellingham's record-breaking campaign began in the group stage, where he scored against Croatia before adding another against Panama. He then produced back-to-back braces against Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarter-finals before completing his historic tally with a goal against France in the bronze-medal match.
Goal Opponent Stage
1 Croatia Group Stage
2 Panama Group Stage
3 Mexico Round of 16
4 Mexico Round of 16
5 Norway Quarter-final
6 Norway Quarter-final
7 France Third-place playoff
The milestone capped an outstanding World Cup for Bellingham, who emerged as England's leading scorer despite operating primarily as a midfielder. His performances played a key role in England securing third place after defeating France in a thrilling 10-goal contest, giving the Three Lions their best FIFA World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.
At just 23, Bellingham has already added another landmark to his growing list of achievements. His seven-goal haul has established a new benchmark for future England players and ensured his name will remain in the country's World Cup record books for years to come.
England defeated France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place playoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 18 to secure their best FIFA World Cup finish since winning the title in 1966. Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Bukayo Saka, who scored a hat-trick, put England in complete control before Kylian Mbappe netted twice for France in a spirited comeback. However, Jude Bellingham's late goal sealed a memorable victory for the Three Lions.
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