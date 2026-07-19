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Jude Bellingham creates history, becomes first England player to achieve remarkable FIFA World Cup feat

Jude Bellingham created history by becoming the first England player to score seven goals in a single FIFA World Cup during the Three Lions 6-4 win over France. The Real Madrid midfielder also became the first midfielder to score seven goals in a single World Cup edition as England secured third place at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
Jude Bellingham creates history, becomes first England player to achieve remarkable FIFA World Cup feat
Image Credit: Instagram/ @judebellingham

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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