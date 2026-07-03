/Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 disaster, Jurgen Klopp tipped as successor

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially stepped down from his role following the team's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, with the German Football Association (DFB) confirming on Friday that it has terminated his contract with immediate effect and will begin talks with Jurgen Klopp over taking charge of the national team.
The announcement comes days after Germany suffered a shock Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, losing 3-4 in a penalty shootout after regulation time. The defeat marked Germany's first-ever loss in a FIFA World Cup penalty shootout, ending a long-standing record of four successive shootout victories on football's biggest stage.
The DFB said Nagelsmann had, in a confidential discussion with federation officials a day after the defeat, requested to be released from his duties following Germany's underwhelming performance at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The request was unanimously approved by the board.
"The German Football Association (DFB) would like to expressly thank Julian Nagelsmann for the work he has done since September 2023. He personified a high level of commitment and exceptional ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely conscientious and sincere person whom we all hold in high regard," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said in an official statement.
Nagelsmann admitted the decision was difficult but insisted the national team's future had to come before his own.
"In recent days, following our exit, I have thought a great deal and spoken with trusted people in my personal circle and within the association. This decision has not been an easy one for me at all. My primary objective has always been the success of the team. After such a painful disappointment, the team deserves the opportunity for a true new start. I would like to thank my coaching team, the staff, everyone within the association, and especially the players, with whom I was able to work in such a trusting manner," he said.
"A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us along, you believed in us, you gave us energy, even in difficult periods. It deeply saddens me that we have disappointed you and that we were unable to give you more nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved far more," he added.
The DFB also confirmed that assistant coaches Benjamin Gluck and Benjamin Huber will leave alongside Nagelsmann.
The federation added that it will now seek talks with Klopp regarding the vacant position after the former Liverpool manager indicated his willingness to take over the national team role. Klopp, currently associated with Red Bull's global football operations, reportedly has a contractual clause allowing him to leave for the Germany job.
Nagelsmann, who took charge in September 2023 and had signed a contract until the 2028 UEFA European Championship, departs after Germany's latest World Cup disappointment, following group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022 and another early exit in 2026.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.