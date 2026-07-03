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Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 disaster, Jurgen Klopp tipped as successor

Julian Nagelsmann's resignation comes days after Germany suffered a shock FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, losing 3-4 in a penalty shootout after regulation time. The defeat marked Germany's first-ever loss in a FIFA World Cup penalty shootout.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 disaster, Jurgen Klopp tipped as successor
Image Credit: IANS/X

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