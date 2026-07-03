/Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 disaster, Jurgen Klopp tipped as successor

"In recent days, following our exit, I have thought a great deal and spoken with trusted people in my personal circle and within the association. This decision has not been an easy one for me at all. My primary objective has always been the success of the team. After such a painful disappointment, the team deserves the opportunity for a true new start. I would like to thank my coaching team, the staff, everyone within the association, and especially the players, with whom I was able to work in such a trusting manner," he said.