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Jurgen Klopp named Germany head coach on four-year contract, to lead team at Euro 2028 and 2030 World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has been appointed Germany’s new head coach on a four-year contract, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann. He will lead the national team through Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with his first matches coming in September.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Jurgen Klopp named Germany head coach on four-year contract, to lead team at Euro 2028 and 2030 World Cup
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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