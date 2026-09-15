/Kabaddi Champions League announces Season 2 with two new franchises

The expansion comes after the success of the inaugural season and marks another step in KCL's efforts to build a sustainable franchise structure around the sport. The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights is also expected to bring new rivalries and fan bases to the competition.



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