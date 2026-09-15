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Kabaddi Champions League announces Season 2 with two new franchises

The two new franchises bring the league's total strength to 10 teams, expanding the Kabaddi Champions League ecosystem and providing a larger platform for players and emerging kabaddi talent. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Kabaddi Champions League announces Season 2 with two new franchises
Image Credit: Kabaddi Champions League

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