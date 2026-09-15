/Kabaddi Champions League announces Season 2 with two new franchises

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has announced the second season of its franchise-based league, with Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights joining the competition as the latest additions.
The two new franchises take the league's total strength to 10 teams, expanding the KCL ecosystem and providing a larger platform for players and emerging kabaddi talent.
The expansion comes after the success of the inaugural season and marks another step in KCL's efforts to build a sustainable franchise structure around the sport. The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights is also expected to bring new rivalries and fan bases to the competition.
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Balwan Singh Backs Franchise Expansion
KCL Chairman Balwan Singh said the arrival of the two new teams would strengthen the league while creating more opportunities for players to compete at a high level.
"The addition of Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights strengthens the KCL ecosystem. It is a positive step for the league and for the development of kabaddi talent. With more franchises coming into the league, we are creating more opportunities for players to compete at a high level and showcase their ability," Singh said.
Singh also pointed to the league's contribution to player development, highlighting that nine of the 12 players were products of the KCL system.
"The biggest validation of our ecosystem is the players who have progressed through it. Nine out of the 12 players were from this league, which shows the quality of talent being developed through the KCL franchise system," he added.
KCL Expands To 10 Teams
Jind Jaguars and Kurukshetra Knights will join the eight existing franchises in Season 2 as the league looks to build on the foundation laid by its inaugural edition.
The 10-team competition will offer more players the chance to compete on a bigger platform while increasing the depth and competitiveness of the league.
With Season 2, KCL will continue to focus on talent development, competitive kabaddi and strengthening its franchise ecosystem.
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