/Kajal Dhochak wins second straight U20 World Wrestling title; Tanu Sharma, Savita take silver

India's Kajal Dhochak clinched her second consecutive U20 World Wrestling Championship title after defeating China's Jingru Sun 7-0 in the women's 76kg final in Bratislava, Slovakia.
The 18-year-old had previously won the U20 world title in the 72kg category in 2025. With her latest triumph, Dhochak became only the second Indian wrestler after Antim Panghal to win two U20 World Championship gold medals.
Dhochak produced a dominant run throughout the competition and did not concede a single point on her way to the 76kg title. She opened her campaign with an 8-0 win over Japan's Miyu Takayama before defeating Elmira Yasin 14-0. In the semifinal, she beat USA’s Piper Fowler 6-0 to set up the final against Sun.
The final followed a similar pattern as Dhochak secured a comfortable 7-0 victory to add another major international title to her growing collection.
Dhochak has also made a strong transition towards senior-level competition. In 2026, she won gold at Ranking Series events in Mongolia and Budapest, while also claiming the U20 Asian Championship title in Pattaya.
India also secured two silver medals in the women’s events. Tanu Sharma finished runner-up in the 72kg category after losing 3-5 to Japan’s Chisato Yoshida in the gold-medal bout.
In the 62kg category, Savita was beaten by Japan’s Sakura Onishi via technical superiority, with the bout ending 12-2 in favour of the Japanese wrestler. India still have another medal opportunity in the women’s competition, with Mansi Lather set to face China’s Chenling Song in the 68kg final. Komal, meanwhile, will compete in the 59kg repechage.
India did not win a medal in the Greco-Roman competition. The men’s freestyle events will begin on Friday and conclude on Sunday.
Dhochak, from Lath Village in Haryana's Sonepat district, has emerged as one of India's promising young wrestlers. She comes from a family with a wrestling background, with her uncle Krishan Dhochak having competed internationally and introducing her to the sport at a young age.
Dhochak has won multiple age-group titles during her career. She became U15 Asian champion in 2022 in the 66kg category, followed by a U17 Asian title in 2023 in the 73kg category. In 2024, she won the U17 World Championship at 69kg before claiming the U20 world title at 72kg in 2025.
After moving to 76kg, Dhochak continued her successful run in 2026 with U23 and U20 Asian titles, along with gold medals at Ranking Series events in Mongolia and Hungary.
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