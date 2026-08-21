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Kajal Dhochak wins second straight U20 World Wrestling title; Tanu Sharma, Savita take silver

India’s Kajal Dhochak won her second consecutive U20 World Wrestling title with a 7-0 win over China’s Jingru Sun in the 76kg final. Tanu Sharma and Savita added two silver medals for India, while Mansi Lather remains in contention for gold.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Kajal Dhochak wins second straight U20 World Wrestling title; Tanu Sharma, Savita take silver
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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