Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, breaks national record in women's discus throw

Patiala: Kamalpreet Kaur on Friday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in women`s discus throw event with a national record attempt of 65.06 metres during the ongoing Athletics Federation Cup.

The Olympic qualification benchmark is 63.5 metres. Kaur has set a new national record in women`s discus throw, breaking the previous record held by Krishna Poonia when she made a throw of 64.76 metres in 2012. This is also the first time the 65m mark has been breached in women`s discus throw by an Indian.

"Many congratulations to Kamalpreet Kaur who achieved qualification for Tokyo 2020 in women`s discus throw with a national record attempt of 65.06m. This is also above the Olympic qualification benchmark of 63.5m," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed in a tweet.

"Road to Tokyo 2020. Kamalpreet Kaur breaks women`s discus throw national record with an effort of 65.06m (Olympic Qualification standard 63.50m); Previous NR: Krishna Poonia 64.76m (2012)," tweeted the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The Tokyo Olympics, originally slated to take place last year got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held from July 23 to August 8.