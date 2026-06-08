Kapil Dev hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘special talent’ after record India call-up, warns against pressure

Former India captain Kapil Dev has described teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi as a "special talent," but cautioned against burdening the youngster with excessive pressure so early in his career.

At 15 years and 71 days, the left-handed opener earned his maiden call-up to the India T20I squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026. He became the youngest player to be picked, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year-old record.

"I think he is a special talent, but he has to go a long way. There is no doubt that at such a young age, the way he has performed in club cricket shows his ability. He just needs to focus on himself because he has a long journey ahead. At the moment, I think we are putting too much pressure on him," Kapil Dev told IANS.

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Tendulkar made his India debut in 1989 against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days, making him the youngest Indian player ever to feature in a senior international cricket match. If Sooryavanshi features during the tour, he will also become the youngest player to debut for India in men’s international cricket.

Sooryavanshi’s call-up comes on the back of a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he established himself as one of the breakout stars of the tournament. Opening the batting for the RR, the left-hander won the Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs in 16 innings at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. His season included one century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes.

Asked about IPL have an impact on selection process, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said, "Definitely IPL is the most important tournament in the world and with that selector must be watching who's playing you know which type of cricket and the selector have an option now they have people there who can be fit in the team at the right place."

Before joining the senior squad for the Ireland series, Sooryavanshi is set to represent India A for the tri-series in Sri Lanka from June 9 to 21.