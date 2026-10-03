/'Kept it very simple, focused on my strategy': Arjun Prasad on his breakthrough IGPL title

Arjun Prasad produced a stunning final-round performance to clinch the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) title at Qutab Golf Course on Friday, completing a breakthrough victory in only his second appearance in the league.
Prasad carded a brilliant seven-under 63 in the final round, featuring seven birdies and no bogeys, to finish at 16-under 194. Speaking to Zee News Digital after his title-winning performance, Prasad reflected on his approach, the challenging conditions and his experience of playing in the IGPL.
"I had a very good three rounds, I would say. Today's round was special as well. Kept it very simple, just was focused on my strategy and I kept on executing it one shot at a time. And yeah, extremely grateful to have the win at the end," Prasad said.
While Qutab Golf Course is a scoring track, Prasad said the conditions presented their own challenges during the tournament. "It was tough actually. Qutub is a scoring track, but the wind directions were different and it was higher throughout the week," he said.
The golfer also highlighted the importance of accuracy, particularly with the rough proving difficult to negotiate. "And apart from that, the rough was extremely high. So hitting the ball on the fairway was extremely important and getting it onto the green was very important. Missing the green, chances of you making an up and down were tougher," Prasad added.
Prasad also spoke about adapting to the IGPL format, which differs from traditional professional golf tournaments. "I think the atmosphere in itself is so good that you can just ease into it," he said.
The golfer also praised the quality of competition in the league. "And as far as competition is concerned, there's great competition in the tour as well. We have some amazing players who have done fantastic in the world stage as well, who are playing with us. And I think it's great to be over here," Prasad said.
The IGPL title came just weeks after Prasad made his debut in the league at Ras Al Khaimah. Reflecting on his experience so far, he said he is looking forward to the future. "It's my second event over here and I think so far it's been wonderful. I'm very happy and excited for the future in this tour as well," Prasad said.
Prasad's victory was built around a superb final round. He turned in 31 and came home in 32, finishing with back-to-back birdies to pull away from the chasing pack.
Veer Ganapathy also shot a seven-under 63 but finished runner-up at 12-under 198, while Shiv Kapur took third at 11-under 199. Prasad's victory also helped Unico Gurugram Tuskers claim the team title, with the team finishing at 23-under.
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