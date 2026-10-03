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'Kept it very simple, focused on my strategy': Arjun Prasad on his breakthrough IGPL title

Arjun Prasad opened up on his breakthrough IGPL title after producing a stunning seven-under 63 in the final round. The young golfer said he kept his approach simple and focused on executing his strategy "one shot at a time."

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
'Kept it very simple, focused on my strategy': Arjun Prasad on his breakthrough IGPL title
Image Credit: X/ IGPL

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'Kept it very simple, focused on my strategy': Arjun Prasad on his breakthrough IGPL title
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