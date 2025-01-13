Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Schedule, Live Streaming Details, Time, Venue, And Everything You Need To Know

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: The Indian sports scene is set for a historic moment as it gears up to host the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, a first-of-its-kind event celebrating one of the nation’s indigenous sports. The tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from January 13 to January 19, featuring matches in both men's and women's divisions.

Kho Kho: Tournament Details

A total of 20 teams will compete in the men’s division, while 19 teams will battle it out in the women’s division, showcasing talent from across the globe. The Indian men’s team will kick off their campaign against Nepal on January 13, while the women’s team begins their journey against South Korea on January 14.

Key Details

Dates: January 13 - January 19, 2025

Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Teams:

Men’s Division: 20 teams

Women’s Division: 19 teams

Final Matches: Scheduled for January 19 in both divisions

Indian Men’s Team Schedule

The Indian men’s team, placed in Group A, has an exciting lineup of matches in the group stage:

January 13: India vs. Nepal

January 14: India vs. Brazil

January 15: India vs. Peru

January 16: India vs. Bhutan

If India qualifies, the quarter-finals will be held on January 17, followed by the semi-finals on January 18, and the final on January 19.

Indian Women’s Team Schedule

The Indian women’s team, in Group A, also has a packed schedule:

January 14: India vs. South Korea

January 15: India vs. Iran

January 16: India vs. Malaysia

The quarter-finals for the women’s division are set for January 17, with the semi-finals on January 18 and the final on January 19.

Men’s Division Groups:

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Women’s Division Groups:

Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When does the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 start?

The men’s division of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begins on Monday, January 13, while the women’s division kicks off on Tuesday, January 14.

Where is the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 being held?

All matches will take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

How many teams are participating?

The tournament will feature 20 teams in the men’s division and 19 teams in the women’s division.

When is the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final?

The finals for both the men’s and women’s divisions are scheduled for Sunday, January 19.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.

How to stream the matches live?

Live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 promises to bring together the spirit of competition and camaraderie while highlighting the heritage of the sport. With teams from across the globe, the tournament aims to set a high standard for future editions.

India’s teams are strong contenders for the title, and fans are optimistic about their chances of lifting the trophy in this historic tournament. All eyes will be on New Delhi as the world comes together to celebrate the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup.