Kho Kho World Cup Winners To Join PM Narendra Modi In Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

In a historic first for the indigenous sport, players from the Indian men’s and women’s Kho Kho World Cup-winning teams are set to join the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort on August 15. Notably, this year's Independence Day celebration will host around 5,000 special guests from diverse fields, including sportspersons, innovators, and community leaders.

In order to celebrate the burgeoning growth of an indigenous sport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited 30 of India’s best Kho Kho players, who won the maiden World Cup in January 2025 in New Delhi.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, which was held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from January 13 to 19, saw participation from 39 teams (20 men’s and 19 women’s) representing 23 countries across six continents.

The inclusion of Kho Kho at such a significant national gathering also highlights how the government is elevating indigenous games.

Earlier, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also advocated for Kho Kho’s inclusion in the Asian Games and the 2036 Olympics, calling it a "collective effort" involving players, federations, and the Sports Ministry to boost its international footprint. The celebration also aligns with India’s 2036 Olympic bid and the pitch to return Kho Kho to the Games, exactly a century after its 1936 Berlin demonstration appearance.

"Being invited to the Red Fort for Independence Day is one of the proudest moments of my life. Winning the World Cup earlier this year was historic for us, but this honour from the nation shows that Kho Kho is finally getting the recognition it deserves," said Pratik Waikar, a member of the World Cup-winning team.

"It is a great promotion for the indigenous sport of Kho Kho. I have only seen Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations on television, and this is the first time I will attend them with my teammates. It’s a great feeling," said Nirmala Bhati, a member of the World Cup-winning women’s team.

Congratulating the athletes, the Chairman of Administration & Organisation, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), said, "When our players stand in honour of the National Anthem at the Red Fort, it will be a moment of pride for the entire Kho Kho fraternity. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for recognising and honouring the ‘Jaabaaz’ players of Bharatiya Khel."

This milestone invitation stands as a symbolic recognition of Kho Kho’s growing stature in the country’s sporting landscape, reinforcing the government’s commitment to promoting India’s indigenous sports on national and global platforms.

Notably, fifteen of these 30 players will be part of the player draft of the new season of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), beginning November 29.