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Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton holiday photos go viral as couple shares beach moments

Kim Kardashian shared glimpses of her tropical holiday with Lewis Hamilton and her family on Instagram. The couple was seen enjoying beach moments together, while Kim’s children joined in the holiday fun.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton holiday photos go viral as couple shares beach moments
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton holiday photos go viral as couple shares beach moments
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