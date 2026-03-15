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KIMI ANTONELLI

Kimi Antonelli creates history, becomes second teenager ever to win Formula 1 race after...

Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Mercedes driver, who had already made headlines by claiming the youngest-ever pole position in F1, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's long-standing record - delivered a flawless performance on Sunday to create history. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Kimi Antonelli creates history, becomes second teenager ever to win Formula 1 race after...Pic credit: MercedesAMGF1 on X

Kimi Antonelli etched his name into Formula 1 history on Sunday, March 15, 2026, by becoming only the second teenager ever to win a Grand Prix, securing a commanding victory at the Chinese Grand Prix 2026 in Shanghai.

Antonelli beat his Mercedes team mate George Russell to claim his maiden Formula 1 victory while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton claimed his first Grand Prix podium for the Scuderia Ferrari after a thrilling intra-team battle.

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A Record-Breaking Weekend

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Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Mercedes driver, who had already made headlines by claiming the youngest-ever pole position in F1 on Saturday, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's long-standing record - delivered a flawless performance from the front of the grid on Sunday.

Starting on pole, Antonelli led the race with composure, managing his tyres expertly and building a gap that saw him cross the finish line approximately five seconds ahead of his teammate George Russell in second place.  

This historic victory marks Antonelli's maiden Grand Prix win in just his second season in Formula 1, following an impressive rookie year in 2025 where he achieved podiums, led laps, and set fastest laps as one of the sport's brightest young talents.
 

The Youngest Race Winners In F1 History

At 19 years and roughly 6 months old, Kimi Antonelli's victory places him as the second-youngest winner in F1 history, behind only Max Verstappen, who famously won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix at 18 years and 228 days old.

Rank        Driver                   Age                  Grand Prix

1.         Max Verstappen          18y, 7m, 15d       2016 Spanish GP

2.         Kimi Antonelli           19y, 6m, 18d       2026 Chinese GP

3.         Sebastian Vettel         21y, 2m, 11d       2008 Italian GP

4.        Charles Leclerc         21y, 10m, 16d     2019 Belgian GP

The Italian Renaissance

Kimi Antonelli's victory isn't just a personal milestone; it's a national one. He is the first Italian driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2006 Malaysian Grand Prix, ending a 20-year drought for the tifosi.

As the grid heads to the next round, all eyes are now on Antonelli to see if this is merely a flash in the pan or the dawn of a new dominant era in motorsport.

Notably, F1 will take a short break before returning for the Japanese Grand Prix from March 27-29. 

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