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Kimi Antonelli wins US Grand Prix, moves closer to maiden F1 drivers Championship

Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix, beating Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to secure his ninth Grand Prix win of the season. The result moves the Mercedes driver closer to clinching his maiden Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Kimi Antonelli wins US Grand Prix, moves closer to maiden F1 drivers Championship
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Kimi Antonelli wins US Grand Prix, moves closer to maiden F1 drivers Championship
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