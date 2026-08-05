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  • /Korea Masters 2026: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in first round; Tanvi, Pruthvi-Krishna keep India's hopes alive

Korea Masters 2026: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in first round; Tanvi, Pruthvi-Krishna keep India's hopes alive

Kidambi Srikanth, aiming to build on his second-place finish at the US Open earlier in the season, was unable to secure consistency against Daniil Dubovenko.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
Korea Masters 2026: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in first round; Tanvi, Pruthvi-Krishna keep India's hopes alive
Image Credit: @badmintonphoto

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Korea Masters 2026: Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in first round; Tanvi, Pruthvi-Krishna keep India's hopes alive
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