Rakshitha Ramraj ended Tanvi Sharma's dream run on the BWF World Tour after defeating her compatriot in the Korea Masters 2026 quarterfinals on Friday. Rakshitha registered a 21-18, 19-21, 19-21 win over Tanvi here at Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium.
After taking the opening game, Tanvi appeared set for another semifinal spot. However, Rakshitha rallied to force a decisder before clinching a tight deciding game to extend her head-to-head advantage to 4-0.
She will now face another Indian, Ashmita Chaliha, in the semifinals. Ashmita advanced after stunning top seed Hina Akechi 20-22, 21-15, 21-19. Meanwhile, India’s challenge in the women’s and mixed doubles events came to an end at the Korea Masters.
Sonali Singh and Ritika Thaker bowed out in the women’s doubles after a 21-15, 21-9 defeat to seventh-seeded Japanese pair Sumire Nakade and Miyu Takahashi. In the mixed doubles, sixth seeds Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra suffered a 21-16, 16-21, 21-13 loss to South Korea’s Shin Tae-yang and Kim Yu Jung.
Later in the day, men's doubles of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Krishna Prasad Garaga will take on the Malaysian duo of Man Wei Chong and Soh Wooi Yik for a place in the semifinals.
Ranked world No. 118, Roy and Garaga stunned fourth seeds Worrapol Thongsa-nga and Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn of Thailand in the first round.
Earlier, Anmol Kharb's Korea Masters campaign came to an end in the pre-quarterfinals after a hard-fought loss to Olympian Vu Thi Trang of Vietnam. She suffered a 23-21, 15-21, 21-18 loss against an Olympian here at Asan Yi Sun-sin Gymnasium.
Arjun Reddy Pochana and Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu were beaten 21-3, 21-10 by second-seeded South Koreans Choi Sol Gyu and Goh V Shem in the men's doubles first round.
In the women's doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra lost 21-15, 21-13 to Japan's second-seeded Ririna Hiramoto and Kokona Ishikawa in the opening round.
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