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  • /Korea Masters 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj ends Tanvi Sharma's dream run, Ashmita Chaliha advances

Korea Masters 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj ends Tanvi Sharma's dream run, Ashmita Chaliha advances

Rakshitha Ramraj ended Tanvi Sharma's impressive Korea Masters 2026 campaign with a hard-fought quarterfinal victory, setting up an all-Indian semifinal against Ashmita Chaliha. Ashmita stunned top seed Hina Akechi to advance, while India's women's and mixed doubles challenge came to an end in the tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Korea Masters 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj ends Tanvi Sharma's dream run, Ashmita Chaliha advances
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Korea Masters 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj ends Tanvi Sharma's dream run, Ashmita Chaliha advances
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