NewsOther SportsKylian Mbappé Suffers Knee Injury, Set To Miss Crucial Matches For Real Madrid
KYLIAN MBAPPE

Kylian Mbappé Suffers Knee Injury, Set To Miss Crucial Matches For Real Madrid

Real Madrid has suffered a significant blow as star forward Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kylian Mbappé Suffers Knee Injury, Set To Miss Crucial Matches For Real MadridImage Credit:- X

Real Madrid has suffered a significant blow as star forward Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury. The French forward picked up the issue during recent action and is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, dealing a setback to Los Blancos at a crucial stage of the season.

Injury Diagnosis and Recovery Timeline

Medical assessments have confirmed that Mbappé is dealing with a knee ligament issue that will require rest and rehabilitation. While surgery is not required, the club’s medical team has advised a cautious recovery plan to avoid further complications. As a result, the 27-year-old is expected to miss multiple domestic and continental fixtures.

Matches Mbappé Is Set to Miss

The injury is set to rule Mbappé out of several key fixtures, including:

  • Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga matches
  • The Spanish Super Cup fixtures
  • Potential early knockout-stage matches in domestic competitions

His availability for later fixtures will depend on how quickly he responds to treatment and training.

Impact on Real Madrid’s Fixtures

Mbappé will miss Real Madrid’s next La Liga game against Real Betis and is a doubt for the Spanish Supercopa, which is scheduled in early January 2026. His absence is a blow as the team seeks important points in the league and aims for cup success.

Before the setback, Mbappé had been in prolific form, tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for 59 goals in a calendar year for Real Madrid and leading the league scoring charts.

What’s Next for Mbappé and Real Madrid?

The club’s medical staff will monitor Mbappé closely over the coming weeks, with hopes of a return before the business end of the season. His recovery will be carefully managed to ensure he returns fully fit without risking a recurrence.

For now, Real Madrid will have to navigate a challenging run of fixtures without their star man, while fans await updates on his progress.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

