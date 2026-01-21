Kylian Mbappe Brace Powers Real Madrid To Stunning 6-1 Win Over Monaco In Champions League

Kylian Mbappé delivered a sensational performance as Real Madrid demolished AS Monaco 6-1 in a high-octane UEFA Champions League encounter at the Santiago Bernabéu. The emphatic victory underlined Madrid’s European pedigree and showcased Mbappé’s growing influence in white.

Mbappé Sets the Tone Early

Facing his former Ligue 1 rivals, Mbappé wasted no time in making an impact. The French superstar struck twice in quick succession, combining blistering pace with ruthless finishing to put Monaco on the back foot. His early brace not only ignited the Bernabéu but also effectively ended the contest within the opening phase.

Real Madrid’s attacking unit operated with devastating efficiency. Vinícius Júnior tormented Monaco’s defence with direct runs and clever link-up play, contributing a goal and assists, while Jude Bellingham capped off a dominant midfield display with a well-taken goal. Madrid’s fluid movement and relentless pressing left the visitors overwhelmed.

Monaco Overrun on a Tough Night

AS Monaco struggled to cope with Madrid’s tempo and intensity. Defensive lapses were ruthlessly punished, and despite pulling one goal back, the French side found themselves chasing shadows for large periods. The gulf in experience and execution was evident as Madrid kept piling on the pressure.

The 6-1 rout significantly boosts Real Madrid’s position in the Champions League group, sending a clear message to rivals across Europe. More importantly, it highlights how seamlessly Mbappé has integrated into Madrid’s attacking system, adding another lethal dimension to an already star-studded squad.

Mbappé’s European Momentum

With this brace, Mbappé continues his impressive Champions League scoring run, reinforcing his status among the competition’s elite performers. As the knockout stages approach, Real Madrid will look to build on this momentum, with Mbappé poised to be central to their quest for yet another European crown.

In a night to remember at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid’s six-goal masterclass, led by Mbappé, reaffirmed why they remain one of the most feared teams in Champions League football.