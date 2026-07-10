Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA WC history, becomes youngest to...

France talisman Kylian Mbappe has carved his name deeper into football history, becoming the youngest player to feature in 20 FIFA World Cup matches and the fastest to reach the milestone of 20 World Cup goals after steering his side to its third FIFA World Cup semifinal.



The 27-year-old achieved the historic feat during France’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at the Boston Stadium, where he recovered from a first-half penalty miss to score in the 60th minute before setting up teammate Ousmane Dembele for the second.