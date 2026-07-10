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Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA WC history, becomes youngest to...

France's all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe has cemented his place among the greatest players in FIFA World Cup history across his appearances at three editions of the tournament.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA WC history, becomes youngest to...
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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