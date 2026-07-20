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Kylian Mbappe creates history, becomes 1st player to win World Cup Golden Boot award twice

Kylian Mbappe took his tally to ten with a double in Les Bleus’ 6-4 defeat by England in an enthralling and end-to-end Bronze final in Miami on Saturday. Having struck eight times to finish top scorer at Qatar 2022, Mbappe became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot twice.  

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe creates history, becomes 1st player to win World Cup Golden Boot award twice
Image Credit: IANS

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