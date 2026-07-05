/Kylian Mbappe creates history, becomes first footballer in world to...

Kylian Mbappe etched his name even deeper into football folklore during France's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash in Philadelphia. Mbappe, the French captain became the first and only player in FIFA World Cup history to score three or more knockout-stage goals across three different tournaments.
The decisive moment came in the 70th minute in the blistering 39°C heat of Philadelphia. After a VAR review confirmed a foul on Desire Doue, Mbappe stepped up to the penalty spot.
Despite attempts by Paraguayan players to delay the kick and scuff up the turf, Mbappe held his nerve, calmly firing the ball into the bottom corner to secure France's advancement to the quarter-finals.
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Mbappe's consistency during the FIFA World Cup separates him from any generation of players before him. While many iconic goalscorers accumulate their tallies during the group stages, Mbappe routinely saves his best for the ultimate pressure-cooker environments of the knockout rounds.
With this latest strike against Paraguay, Mbappe also raised his total World Cup knockout-stage goal tally to 11 goals, extending his own all-time record.
2018 (Russia): 3 knockout goals as a 19-year-old phenom, helping France lift the trophy. He scored in the final against Croatia.
2022 (Qatar): 5 knockout goals, including a memorable hat-trick in the final against Argentina.
2026 (USA/Mexico/Canada): At least 3 knockout goals so far, with standout performances including a brace against Sweden in the round of 32.
The 2026 tournament is hosting a legendary statistical race between modern titans. Mbappe is currently locked in a thrilling battle for both the tournament's Golden Boot and the ultimate all-time World Cup scoring record.
All-Time FIFA World Cup Top Scorers
Player Goals National Team
Lionel Messi 20 Argentina
Kylian Mbappe 19 France
Miroslav Klose 16 Germany
Ronaldo 15 Brazil
Mbappe currently sits just one goal behind Lionel Messi. However, in the immediate race for the 2026 Golden Boot, both players are tied at 7 goals apiece, with Mbappé holding the edge on the official FIFA tiebreaker due to his 2 assists.
France now advances to face Morocco in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash, where their talismanic captain Kylian Mbappe will look to extend both his historic milestone and his pursuit of the ultimate scoring crown.
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