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Kylian Mbappe creates history, surpasses Hugo Lloris in FIFA World Cup appearances for France

Kylian Mbappe became France's most-capped player in FIFA World Cup history after making his record-breaking 21st tournament appearance in the semifinal against Spain. The milestone, however, ended in disappointment as France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain, bringing Les Bleus' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign to an end.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe creates history, surpasses Hugo Lloris in FIFA World Cup appearances for France
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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