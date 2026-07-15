/Kylian Mbappe creates history, surpasses Hugo Lloris in FIFA World Cup appearances for France

Kylian Mbappe continued to rewrite the record books on Tuesday by becoming France's most-capped player in FIFA World Cup history during Les Blues 2026 semifinal clash against Spain at the AT&T stadium in Arlington.
The France captain made his 21st FIFA World Cup appearance, surpassing former goalkeeper and World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris, who held the previous national record with 20 matches across the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.
Mbappe reached the milestone in just his third FIFA World Cup, having featured in every World Cup match France have played since making his tournament debut against Australia on June 16, 2018.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a dream debut campaign in Russia, scoring four goals as France lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in history. He followed it up with another remarkable tournament in Qatar in 2022, finishing with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against Argentina, to claim the Golden Boot despite France finishing runners-up.
The Real Madrid forward has carried that form into the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring eight goals and providing three assists before the semifinal against Spain. His performances have taken his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals and five assists in 21 appearances, placing him second on the tournament's all-time scoring list.
1. Kylian Mbappe - 21* (2018, 2022, 2026)
2. Hugo Lloris - 20 (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022)
3. Antoine Griezmann - 19 (2014, 2018, 2022)
4. Olivier Giroud - 18 (2014, 2018, 2022)
Mbappe also entered the semifinal on the brink of another major milestone. With 20 FIFA World Cup goals, he moved within one strike of equalling Lionel Messi's all-time tournament record of 21 goals, while two more would see him become the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.
However, the landmark appearance ended in disappointment as France crashed out of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to European champions Spain. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break to send La Roja into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
Didier Deschamps side struggled to match Spain's intensity throughout the contest, with France's much vaunted attacking quartet unable to make a decisive impact. While Mbappe etched his name further into French football history with a record-breaking 21st World Cup appearance, the night ultimately belonged to Spain as Les Bleus quest for a third FIFA World Cup title came to an end.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.